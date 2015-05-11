May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Piast Gliwice 2 Gornik Leczna 3
Sunday, May 10
Cracovia Krakow 1 GKS Belchatow 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 2
Friday, May 8
Korona Kielce 0 Ruch Chorzow 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 31 10 10 11 42 50 21
2 Korona Kielce 31 10 9 12 34 44 20
3 Piast Gliwice 31 11 6 14 40 46 20
4 Cracovia Krakow 31 10 8 13 36 42 20
5 Gornik Leczna 31 9 10 12 34 39 20
6 Ruch Chorzow 31 9 9 13 35 38 20
-------------------------
7 GKS Belchatow 31 8 8 15 25 43 17
8 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 31 8 6 17 34 54 16
7-8: Relegation