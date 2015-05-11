May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Piast Gliwice 2 Gornik Leczna 3 Sunday, May 10 Cracovia Krakow 1 GKS Belchatow 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 2 Friday, May 8 Korona Kielce 0 Ruch Chorzow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 31 10 10 11 42 50 21 2 Korona Kielce 31 10 9 12 34 44 20 3 Piast Gliwice 31 11 6 14 40 46 20 4 Cracovia Krakow 31 10 8 13 36 42 20 5 Gornik Leczna 31 9 10 12 34 39 20 6 Ruch Chorzow 31 9 9 13 35 38 20 ------------------------- 7 GKS Belchatow 31 8 8 15 25 43 17 8 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 31 8 6 17 34 54 16 7-8: Relegation