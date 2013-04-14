April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Gornik Zabrze 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Lechia Gdansk 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 Saturday, April 13 GKS Belchatow 0 Ruch Chorzow 3 Polonia Warsaw 2 Slask Wroclaw 2 Wisla Krakow 1 Legia Warsaw 2 Friday, April 12 Pogon Szczecin 1 Widzew Lodz 1 Zaglebie Lubin 2 Korona Kielce 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 22 15 4 3 45 20 49 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 21 13 3 5 31 17 42 3 Slask Wroclaw 22 10 6 6 33 28 36 ------------------------- 4 Gornik Zabrze 22 9 7 6 29 21 34 ------------------------- 5 Polonia Warsaw 22 9 6 7 35 25 33 6 GKS Piast Gliwice 21 10 3 8 29 28 33 7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 22 7 11 4 27 27 32 8 Zaglebie Lubin 22 9 5 8 28 25 29 9 Lechia Gdansk 22 8 5 9 30 31 29 10 Korona Kielce 22 7 6 9 23 28 27 11 Widzew Lodz 22 7 6 9 23 30 27 12 Wisla Krakow 22 7 6 9 20 27 27 13 Ruch Chorzow 22 7 4 11 25 34 25 14 Pogon Szczecin 22 6 5 11 18 28 23 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 22 4 6 12 27 34 18 16 GKS Belchatow 22 2 7 13 11 31 13 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 15 GKS Piast Gliwice v Lech Poznan (1630)