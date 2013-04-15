April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 15
GKS Piast Gliwice 0 Lech Poznan 3
Sunday, April 14
Gornik Zabrze 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Lechia Gdansk 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3
Saturday, April 13
GKS Belchatow 0 Ruch Chorzow 3
Polonia Warsaw 2 Slask Wroclaw 2
Wisla Krakow 1 Legia Warsaw 2
Friday, April 12
Pogon Szczecin 1 Widzew Lodz 1
Zaglebie Lubin 2 Korona Kielce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 22 15 4 3 45 20 49
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 22 14 3 5 34 17 45
3 Slask Wroclaw 22 10 6 6 33 28 36
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 22 9 7 6 29 21 34
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 22 9 6 7 35 25 33
6 GKS Piast Gliwice 22 10 3 9 29 31 33
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 22 7 11 4 27 27 32
8 Zaglebie Lubin 22 9 5 8 28 25 29
9 Lechia Gdansk 22 8 5 9 30 31 29
10 Korona Kielce 22 7 6 9 23 28 27
11 Widzew Lodz 22 7 6 9 23 30 27
12 Wisla Krakow 22 7 6 9 20 27 27
13 Ruch Chorzow 22 7 4 11 25 34 25
14 Pogon Szczecin 22 6 5 11 18 28 23
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 22 4 6 12 27 34 18
16 GKS Belchatow 22 2 7 13 11 31 13
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation