March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 4
Wisla Krakow 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0
Sunday, March 3
Gornik Zabrze 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2
Korona Kielce 1 Slask Wroclaw 1
Saturday, March 2
GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Legia Warsaw 0 GKS Belchatow 0
Ruch Chorzow 3 Widzew Lodz 0
Friday, March 1
Lech Poznan 0 Polonia Warsaw 1
Lechia Gdansk 1 Pogon Szczecin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 17 10 4 3 34 17 34
-------------------------
2 Polonia Warsaw 17 9 5 3 29 14 32
3 Lech Poznan 17 10 2 5 24 15 32
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 17 8 7 2 25 13 31
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 17 9 3 5 27 22 30
6 Lechia Gdansk 17 7 4 6 23 20 25
7 GKS Piast Gliwice 17 7 2 8 22 26 23
8 Zaglebie Lubin 17 7 4 6 22 18 22
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 17 4 10 3 19 22 22
10 Pogon Szczecin 17 6 4 7 17 20 22
11 Widzew Lodz 17 6 3 8 18 24 21
12 Korona Kielce 17 5 5 7 16 21 20
13 Wisla Krakow 17 5 5 7 14 22 20
14 Ruch Chorzow 17 5 3 9 16 26 18
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 17 2 4 11 20 29 10
16 GKS Belchatow 17 1 5 11 10 27 8
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation