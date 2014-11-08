UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 GKS Belchatow 1 Cracovia Krakow 1 Lechia Gdansk 1 Korona Kielce 2 Wisla Krakow 1 Slask Wroclaw 1 Friday, November 7 Lech Poznan 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Piast Gliwice 0 Gornik Leczna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 14 9 2 3 30 15 29 2 Slask Wroclaw 15 8 4 3 27 18 28 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 14 8 2 4 25 16 26 4 GKS Belchatow 15 7 5 3 14 12 26 5 Wisla Krakow 15 7 4 4 29 21 25 6 Lech Poznan 15 5 8 2 29 16 23 7 Gornik Zabrze 14 6 4 4 21 16 22 8 Pogon Szczecin 14 5 5 4 20 22 20 ------------------------- 9 Piast Gliwice 15 5 4 6 18 21 19 10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 15 5 3 7 24 27 18 11 Cracovia Krakow 15 5 3 7 15 21 18 12 Lechia Gdansk 15 4 5 6 20 23 17 13 Gornik Leczna 15 4 5 6 17 21 17 14 Korona Kielce 15 5 2 8 14 24 17 15 Ruch Chorzow 14 1 5 8 11 21 8 16 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 14 2 1 11 15 35 7 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Ruch Chorzow v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1430) Zawisza Bydgoszcz v Gornik Zabrze (1430) Pogon Szczecin v Legia Warsaw (1700)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
