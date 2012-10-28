Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Legia Warsaw 3 GKS Piast Gliwice 2
Slask Wroclaw 0 Zaglebie Lubin 2
Saturday, October 27
GKS Belchatow 0 Polonia Warsaw 5
Korona Kielce 2 Pogon Szczecin 1
Lech Poznan 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2
Friday, October 26
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Lechia Gdansk 3
Widzew Lodz 1 Wisla Krakow 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 9 6 3 0 22 9 21
-------------------------
2 Polonia Warsaw 9 5 2 2 20 10 17
3 Lech Poznan 9 5 2 2 13 6 17
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 8 4 4 0 15 7 16
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
6 Slask Wroclaw 9 5 1 3 13 13 16
7 Lechia Gdansk 9 5 0 4 14 11 15
8 GKS Piast Gliwice 9 4 0 5 12 14 12
9 Pogon Szczecin 9 3 2 4 12 11 11
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 9 2 5 2 7 8 11
11 Wisla Krakow 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
12 Korona Kielce 9 3 2 4 7 13 11
13 Ruch Chorzow 8 3 1 4 8 13 10
14 Zaglebie Lubin 9 2 2 5 7 12 5
-------------------------
15 GKS Belchatow 9 1 1 7 6 17 4
16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 9 0 2 7 10 19 2
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 29
Ruch Chorzow v Gornik Zabrze (1730)