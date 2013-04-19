UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Korona Kielce 1 Gornik Zabrze 0 Widzew Lodz 1 GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 22 15 4 3 45 20 49 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 22 14 3 5 34 17 45 3 Slask Wroclaw 22 10 6 6 33 28 36 ------------------------- 4 Gornik Zabrze 23 9 7 7 29 22 34 ------------------------- 5 GKS Piast Gliwice 23 10 4 9 30 32 34 6 Polonia Warsaw 22 9 6 7 35 25 33 7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 22 7 11 4 27 27 32 8 Korona Kielce 23 8 6 9 24 28 30 9 Zaglebie Lubin 22 9 5 8 28 25 29 10 Lechia Gdansk 22 8 5 9 30 31 29 11 Widzew Lodz 23 7 7 9 24 31 28 12 Wisla Krakow 22 7 6 9 20 27 27 13 Ruch Chorzow 22 7 4 11 25 34 25 14 Pogon Szczecin 22 6 5 11 18 28 23 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 22 4 6 12 27 34 18 16 GKS Belchatow 22 2 7 13 11 31 13 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v GKS Belchatow (1130) Jagiellonia Bialystok v Wisla Krakow (1345) Legia Warsaw v Pogon Szczecin (1615) Sunday, April 21 Slask Wroclaw v Lechia Gdansk (1230) Lech Poznan v Zaglebie Lubin (1500) Monday, April 22 Ruch Chorzow v Polonia Warsaw (1630)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)