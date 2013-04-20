April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 20
Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 2
Legia Warsaw 3 Pogon Szczecin 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 GKS Belchatow 1
Friday, April 19
Korona Kielce 1 Gornik Zabrze 0
Widzew Lodz 1 GKS Piast Gliwice 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 23 16 4 3 48 21 52
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 22 14 3 5 34 17 45
3 Slask Wroclaw 22 10 6 6 33 28 36
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 23 9 7 7 29 22 34
-------------------------
5 GKS Piast Gliwice 23 10 4 9 30 32 34
6 Polonia Warsaw 22 9 6 7 35 25 33
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 7 12 4 29 29 33
8 Korona Kielce 23 8 6 9 24 28 30
9 Zaglebie Lubin 22 9 5 8 28 25 29
10 Lechia Gdansk 22 8 5 9 30 31 29
11 Widzew Lodz 23 7 7 9 24 31 28
12 Wisla Krakow 23 7 7 9 22 29 28
13 Ruch Chorzow 22 7 4 11 25 34 25
14 Pogon Szczecin 23 6 5 12 19 31 23
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 23 4 7 12 28 35 19
16 GKS Belchatow 23 2 8 13 12 32 14
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 21
Slask Wroclaw v Lechia Gdansk (1230)
Lech Poznan v Zaglebie Lubin (1500)
Monday, April 22
Ruch Chorzow v Polonia Warsaw (1630)