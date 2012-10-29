Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Ruch Chorzow 0 Gornik Zabrze 0 Sunday, October 28 Legia Warsaw 3 GKS Piast Gliwice 2 Slask Wroclaw 0 Zaglebie Lubin 2 Saturday, October 27 GKS Belchatow 0 Polonia Warsaw 5 Korona Kielce 2 Pogon Szczecin 1 Lech Poznan 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Friday, October 26 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Lechia Gdansk 3 Widzew Lodz 1 Wisla Krakow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 9 6 3 0 22 9 21 ------------------------- 2 Polonia Warsaw 9 5 2 2 20 10 17 3 Gornik Zabrze 9 4 5 0 15 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Lech Poznan 9 5 2 2 13 6 17 ------------------------- 5 Widzew Lodz 9 5 1 3 12 11 16 6 Slask Wroclaw 9 5 1 3 13 13 16 7 Lechia Gdansk 9 5 0 4 14 11 15 8 GKS Piast Gliwice 9 4 0 5 12 14 12 9 Pogon Szczecin 9 3 2 4 12 11 11 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 9 2 5 2 7 8 11 11 Wisla Krakow 9 3 2 4 8 12 11 12 Ruch Chorzow 9 3 2 4 8 13 11 13 Korona Kielce 9 3 2 4 7 13 11 14 Zaglebie Lubin 9 2 2 5 7 12 5 ------------------------- 15 GKS Belchatow 9 1 1 7 6 17 4 16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 9 0 2 7 10 19 2 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation