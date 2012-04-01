April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship on Sunday
Gornik Zabrze 2 Korona Kielce 0
Polonia Warsaw 3 Slask Wroclaw 0
Saturday, March 31
Lech Poznan 3 Cracovia Krakow 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 LKS Lodz 1
Widzew Lodz 1 Ruch Chorzow 2
Friday, March 30
GKS Belchatow 1 Lechia Gdansk 3
Wisla Krakow 0 Legia Warsaw 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 24 13 6 5 37 13 45
-------------------------
2 Ruch Chorzow 24 13 5 6 37 23 44
3 Slask Wroclaw 24 13 3 8 38 27 42
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 24 12 5 7 30 23 41
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 24 11 8 5 28 22 41
6 Lech Poznan 24 11 5 8 35 19 38
7 Wisla Krakow 24 9 7 8 22 19 34
8 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 24 9 6 9 22 27 33
9 Gornik Zabrze 24 8 8 8 28 26 32
10 Widzew Lodz 24 8 8 8 21 23 32
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 8 5 10 27 35 29
12 GKS Belchatow 24 6 7 11 28 29 25
13 Lechia Gdansk 24 5 9 10 16 24 24
14 Zaglebie Lubin 23 6 6 11 23 37 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 24 5 6 13 16 42 21
16 Cracovia Krakow 24 3 8 13 14 33 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 2
Zaglebie Lubin v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1630)