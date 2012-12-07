Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Ruch Chorzow 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Slask Wroclaw 1 Legia Warsaw 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 15 10 3 2 32 14 33 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 14 8 2 4 19 14 26 3 Slask Wroclaw 15 8 2 5 24 20 26 ------------------------- 4 Polonia Warsaw 14 7 4 3 25 13 25 ------------------------- 5 Gornik Zabrze 14 6 7 1 21 11 25 6 Lechia Gdansk 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 7 Pogon Szczecin 14 6 3 5 16 14 21 8 Widzew Lodz 14 6 2 6 15 17 20 9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 15 3 10 2 17 17 19 10 GKS Piast Gliwice 14 6 1 7 18 23 19 11 Wisla Krakow 14 5 3 6 13 18 18 12 Korona Kielce 14 4 4 6 12 17 16 13 Zaglebie Lubin 14 5 3 6 14 16 15 14 Ruch Chorzow 15 4 3 8 13 22 15 ------------------------- 15 GKS Belchatow 14 1 3 10 9 24 6 16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 14 1 2 11 14 27 5 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 GKS Belchatow v GKS Piast Gliwice (1230) Zaglebie Lubin v Wisla Krakow (1445) Gornik Zabrze v Lechia Gdansk (1700) Sunday, December 9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Widzew Lodz (1330) Korona Kielce v Lech Poznan (1600) Monday, December 10 Polonia Warsaw v Pogon Szczecin (1730)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.