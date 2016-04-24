April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Piast Gliwice 3 Lechia Gdansk 0
Saturday, April 23
Pogon Szczecin 1 Lech Poznan 0
Friday, April 22
Legia Warsaw 4 Cracovia Krakow 0
Zaglebie Lubin 4 Ruch Chorzow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 33 19 10 4 63 28 37
-------------------------
2 Piast Gliwice 33 18 9 6 55 39 34
3 Pogon Szczecin 33 11 17 5 38 33 27
-------------------------
4 Cracovia Krakow 33 13 10 10 59 47 27
-------------------------
5 Zaglebie Lubin 33 13 9 11 46 41 26
6 Lechia Gdansk * 33 12 9 12 49 41 25
7 Lech Poznan 33 13 5 15 39 42 23
8 Ruch Chorzow * 33 11 8 14 39 51 21
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point in regular season.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup