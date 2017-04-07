Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Cracovia Krakow 1 Slask Wroclaw 0 Zaglebie Lubin 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 28 17 4 7 55 31 55 2 Legia Warsaw 27 15 6 6 54 28 51 3 Lech Poznan 27 14 7 6 43 20 49 4 Lechia Gdansk 27 15 4 8 42 32 49 5 Zaglebie Lubin 28 10 8 10 36 34 38 6 Wisla Krakow 27 11 5 11 40 41 38 7 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 27 10 6 11 27 35 36 8 Korona Kielce 27 11 2 14 38 54 35 ------------------------- 9 Wisla Plock 27 9 8 10 38 38 35 10 Pogon Szczecin 27 7 12 8 37 37 33 11 Slask Wroclaw 28 8 8 12 31 42 32 12 Arka Gdynia 27 8 6 13 34 42 30 13 Cracovia Krakow 28 6 12 10 37 41 30 14 Ruch Chorzow 27 10 4 13 36 40 30 15 Piast Gliwice 27 7 8 12 30 46 29 16 Gornik Leczna 27 6 8 13 29 46 26 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Gornik Leczna v Wisla Plock (1330) Pogon Szczecin v Arka Gdynia (1600) Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza v Wisla Krakow (1830) Sunday, April 9 Piast Gliwice v Lechia Gdansk (1330) Lech Poznan v Legia Warsaw (1600) Monday, April 10 Korona Kielce v Ruch Chorzow (1600)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0