UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,085 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 25 Alaves v Valencia (1200) Real Betis v Sevilla (1515) Leganes v Deportivo Coruna (1730) Eibar v Malaga (1945) Sunday, February 26 Espanyol v Osasuna