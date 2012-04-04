April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Polish championship on Wednesday
Cracovia Krakow 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 24 13 6 5 37 13 45
-------------------------
2 Ruch Chorzow 24 13 5 6 37 23 44
3 Slask Wroclaw 24 13 3 8 38 27 42
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 24 12 5 7 30 23 41
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 24 11 8 5 28 22 41
6 Lech Poznan 24 11 5 8 35 19 38
7 Wisla Krakow 24 9 7 8 22 19 34
8 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 25 9 6 10 23 30 33
9 Gornik Zabrze 24 8 8 8 28 26 32
10 Widzew Lodz 24 8 8 8 21 23 32
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 24 8 5 11 28 37 29
12 Zaglebie Lubin 24 7 6 11 25 38 27
13 GKS Belchatow 24 6 7 11 28 29 25
14 Lechia Gdansk 24 5 9 10 16 24 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 24 5 6 13 16 42 21
16 Cracovia Krakow 25 4 8 13 17 34 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 5
Gornik Zabrze v Polonia Warsaw (1645)
Saturday, April 7
Legia Warsaw v Ruch Chorzow (1130)
Slask Wroclaw v GKS Belchatow (1345)
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Wisla Krakow (1600)
Monday, April 9
LKS Lodz v Widzew Lodz (1145)
Lechia Gdansk v Zaglebie Lubin (1400)
Korona Kielce v Lech Poznan (1630)