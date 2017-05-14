May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Lech Poznan 2 Pogon Szczecin 0
Lechia Gdansk 0 Korona Kielce 0
Legia Warsaw 6 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0
Saturday, May 13
Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 33 20 6 7 60 32 37
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 33 19 7 7 58 24 37
3 Legia Warsaw 33 19 8 6 67 31 36
-------------------------
4 Lechia Gdansk 33 18 6 9 49 37 34
5 Wisla Krakow 33 13 6 14 46 50 23
6 Korona Kielce 33 12 5 16 42 59 22
7 Pogon Szczecin 33 10 12 11 47 45 21
8 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 33 12 6 15 31 49 21
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round