May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Lech Poznan 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Lechia Gdansk 0 Korona Kielce 0 Legia Warsaw 6 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Saturday, May 13 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 33 20 6 7 60 32 37 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 33 19 7 7 58 24 37 3 Legia Warsaw 33 19 8 6 67 31 36 ------------------------- 4 Lechia Gdansk 33 18 6 9 49 37 34 5 Wisla Krakow 33 13 6 14 46 50 23 6 Korona Kielce 33 12 5 16 42 59 22 7 Pogon Szczecin 33 10 12 11 47 45 21 8 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 33 12 6 15 31 49 21 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round