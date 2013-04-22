April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 22 Ruch Chorzow 2 Polonia Warsaw 1 Sunday, April 21 Lech Poznan 3 Zaglebie Lubin 1 Slask Wroclaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 1 Saturday, April 20 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 2 Legia Warsaw 3 Pogon Szczecin 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 GKS Belchatow 1 Friday, April 19 Korona Kielce 1 Gornik Zabrze 0 Widzew Lodz 1 GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 23 16 4 3 48 21 52 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 23 15 3 5 37 18 48 3 Slask Wroclaw 23 10 7 6 34 29 37 ------------------------- 4 Gornik Zabrze 23 9 7 7 29 22 34 ------------------------- 5 GKS Piast Gliwice 23 10 4 9 30 32 34 6 Polonia Warsaw 23 9 6 8 36 27 33 7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 7 12 4 29 29 33 8 Lechia Gdansk 23 8 6 9 31 32 30 9 Korona Kielce 23 8 6 9 24 28 30 10 Zaglebie Lubin 23 9 5 9 29 28 29 11 Widzew Lodz 23 7 7 9 24 31 28 12 Wisla Krakow 23 7 7 9 22 29 28 13 Ruch Chorzow 23 8 4 11 27 35 28 14 Pogon Szczecin 23 6 5 12 19 31 23 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 23 4 7 12 28 35 19 16 GKS Belchatow 23 2 8 13 12 32 14 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation