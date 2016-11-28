UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Lechia Gdansk 3 Gornik Leczna 0 Sunday, November 27 Slask Wroclaw 0 Legia Warsaw 4 Wisla Plock 0 Piast Gliwice 0 Saturday, November 26 Korona Kielce 4 Pogon Szczecin 1 Ruch Chorzow 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 5 Arka Gdynia 1 Friday, November 25 Cracovia Krakow 1 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 3 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Lech Poznan 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lechia Gdansk 17 11 3 3 28 19 36 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 17 10 3 4 30 15 33 3 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 17 9 3 5 22 22 30 4 Legia Warsaw 17 8 4 5 31 19 28 5 Lech Poznan 17 8 4 5 26 16 28 6 Pogon Szczecin 17 6 6 5 29 23 24 7 Zaglebie Lubin 17 6 6 5 24 20 24 8 Korona Kielce 17 7 2 8 25 36 23 ------------------------- 9 Slask Wroclaw 17 5 6 6 19 23 21 10 Wisla Krakow 17 6 3 8 26 33 21 11 Arka Gdynia 17 5 5 7 18 23 20 12 Piast Gliwice 17 4 7 6 18 26 19 13 Cracovia Krakow 17 4 6 7 26 24 18 14 Wisla Plock 17 4 5 8 17 21 17 15 Ruch Chorzow 17 5 2 10 23 31 17 16 Gornik Leczna 17 3 5 9 17 28 14 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.