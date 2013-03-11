March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 11
Lechia Gdansk 3 Korona Kielce 2
Sunday, March 10
Gornik Zabrze 0 Lech Poznan 1
Pogon Szczecin 0 GKS Piast Gliwice 2
Saturday, March 9
GKS Belchatow 0 Widzew Lodz 0
Polonia Warsaw 1 Wisla Krakow 2
Ruch Chorzow 1 Slask Wroclaw 1
Friday, March 8
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Legia Warsaw 2
Zaglebie Lubin 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 18 11 4 3 36 18 37
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 18 11 2 5 25 15 35
3 Polonia Warsaw 18 9 5 4 30 16 32
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 18 8 7 3 25 14 31
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 18 9 4 5 28 23 31
6 Lechia Gdansk 18 8 4 6 26 22 28
7 GKS Piast Gliwice 18 8 2 8 24 26 26
8 Zaglebie Lubin 18 8 4 6 24 19 25
9 Wisla Krakow 18 6 5 7 16 23 23
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 18 4 10 4 20 24 22
11 Pogon Szczecin 18 6 4 8 17 22 22
12 Widzew Lodz 18 6 4 8 18 24 22
13 Korona Kielce 18 5 5 8 18 24 20
14 Ruch Chorzow 18 5 4 9 17 27 19
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 18 2 4 12 21 31 10
16 GKS Belchatow 18 1 6 11 10 27 9
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation