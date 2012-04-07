April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 7
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Wisla Krakow 0
Legia Warsaw 2 Ruch Chorzow 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 25 14 6 5 39 13 48
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 25 14 3 8 39 27 45
3 Ruch Chorzow 25 13 5 7 37 25 44
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 25 12 5 8 30 24 41
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 24 11 8 5 28 22 41
6 Lech Poznan 24 11 5 8 35 19 38
7 Gornik Zabrze 25 9 8 8 29 26 35
8 Wisla Krakow 25 9 7 9 22 20 34
9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 25 9 6 10 23 30 33
10 Widzew Lodz 24 8 8 8 21 23 32
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 25 9 5 11 29 37 32
12 Zaglebie Lubin 24 7 6 11 25 38 27
13 GKS Belchatow 25 6 7 12 28 30 25
14 Lechia Gdansk 24 5 9 10 16 24 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 24 5 6 13 16 42 21
16 Cracovia Krakow 25 4 8 13 17 34 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 9
LKS Lodz v Widzew Lodz (1145)
Lechia Gdansk v Zaglebie Lubin (1400)
Korona Kielce v Lech Poznan (1630)