Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Zaglebie Lubin 2 GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gornik Zabrze 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 3 Lech Poznan 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 3 Legia Warsaw 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 3 Pogon Szczecin 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Polonia Warsaw 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 7 Widzew Lodz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Wisla Krakow 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 9 GKS Belchatow 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Slask Wroclaw 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 GKS Piast Gliwice 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 13 Lechia Gdansk 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Zaglebie Lubin 2 1 0 1 2 5 0 ------------------------- 15 Korona Kielce 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 15 Ruch Chorzow 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Wisla Krakow (1130) Widzew Lodz v Ruch Chorzow (1345) Polonia Warsaw v Lech Poznan (1600) Sunday, August 26 Slask Wroclaw v Korona Kielce (1230) GKS Belchatow v Legia Warsaw (1500) Monday, August 27 Pogon Szczecin v Lechia Gdansk (1630)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.