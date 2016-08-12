Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 Lech Poznan 2 Cracovia Krakow 1 Lechia Gdansk 3 Korona Kielce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 2 Zaglebie Lubin 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 3 Lechia Gdansk 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 4 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 5 Cracovia Krakow 5 2 1 2 10 7 7 6 Slask Wroclaw 4 1 3 0 2 0 6 7 Arka Gdynia 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 8 Legia Warsaw 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 ------------------------- 9 Korona Kielce 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 10 Piast Gliwice 4 1 2 1 4 7 5 11 Wisla Plock 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 12 Ruch Chorzow 4 1 1 2 5 10 4 13 Lech Poznan 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 14 Wisla Krakow 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 15 Pogon Szczecin 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 16 Gornik Leczna 4 0 1 3 3 6 1 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Arka Gdynia v Slask Wroclaw (1330) Gornik Leczna v Legia Warsaw (1600) Pogon Szczecin v Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza (1830) Sunday, August 14 Piast Gliwice v Zaglebie Lubin (1330) Wisla Krakow v Ruch Chorzow (1600) Monday, August 15 Wisla Plock v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1600)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.