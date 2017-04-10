Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Korona Kielce 1 Ruch Chorzow 0 Sunday, April 9 Lech Poznan 1 Legia Warsaw 2 Piast Gliwice 1 Lechia Gdansk 1 Saturday, April 8 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 2 Wisla Krakow 3 Gornik Leczna 2 Wisla Plock 3 Pogon Szczecin 5 Arka Gdynia 1 Friday, April 7 Cracovia Krakow 1 Slask Wroclaw 0 Zaglebie Lubin 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 28 17 4 7 55 31 55 2 Legia Warsaw 28 16 6 6 56 29 54 3 Lechia Gdansk 28 15 5 8 43 33 50 4 Lech Poznan 28 14 7 7 44 22 49 5 Wisla Krakow 28 12 5 11 43 43 41 6 Korona Kielce 28 12 2 14 39 54 38 7 Wisla Plock 28 10 8 10 41 40 38 8 Zaglebie Lubin 28 10 8 10 36 34 38 ------------------------- 9 Pogon Szczecin 28 8 12 8 42 38 36 10 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 28 10 6 12 29 38 36 11 Slask Wroclaw 28 8 8 12 31 42 32 12 Piast Gliwice 28 7 9 12 31 47 30 13 Arka Gdynia 28 8 6 14 35 47 30 14 Cracovia Krakow 28 6 12 10 37 41 30 15 Ruch Chorzow 28 10 4 14 36 41 30 16 Gornik Leczna 28 6 8 14 31 49 26 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17