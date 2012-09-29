Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
GKS Belchatow 1 Korona Kielce 1
Pogon Szczecin 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1
Zaglebie Lubin 2 Legia Warsaw 2
Friday, September 28
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Ruch Chorzow 2
Polonia Warsaw 3 Widzew Lodz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Widzew Lodz 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 6 3 3 0 14 6 12
3 Lech Poznan 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 6 3 2 1 12 7 11
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
6 GKS Piast Gliwice 5 3 0 2 7 5 9
7 Pogon Szczecin 6 2 2 2 8 5 8
8 Gornik Zabrze 5 1 4 0 6 5 7
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 6 1 4 1 5 6 7
10 Wisla Krakow 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
11 Ruch Chorzow 6 2 1 3 5 10 7
12 Lechia Gdansk 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
13 Korona Kielce 6 1 2 3 4 10 5
14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 6 0 2 4 6 11 2
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 6 1 2 3 5 10 2
16 GKS Belchatow 6 0 1 5 3 9 1
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Gornik Zabrze v Slask Wroclaw (1230)
Lechia Gdansk v Lech Poznan (1500)
Monday, October 1
GKS Piast Gliwice v Wisla Krakow (1630)