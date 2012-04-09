April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship on Monday
Korona Kielce 2 Lech Poznan 2
Lechia Gdansk 0 Zaglebie Lubin 1
LKS Lodz 1 Widzew Lodz 1
Saturday, April 7
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Wisla Krakow 0
Legia Warsaw 2 Ruch Chorzow 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 25 14 6 5 39 13 48
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 25 14 3 8 39 27 45
3 Ruch Chorzow 25 13 5 7 37 25 44
-------------------------
4 Korona Kielce 25 11 9 5 30 24 42
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 25 12 5 8 30 24 41
6 Lech Poznan 25 11 6 8 37 21 39
7 Gornik Zabrze 25 9 8 8 29 26 35
8 Wisla Krakow 25 9 7 9 22 20 34
9 Widzew Lodz 25 8 9 8 22 24 33
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 25 9 6 10 23 30 33
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 25 9 5 11 29 37 32
12 Zaglebie Lubin 25 8 6 11 26 38 30
13 GKS Belchatow 25 6 7 12 28 30 25
14 Lechia Gdansk 25 5 9 11 16 25 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 25 5 7 13 17 43 22
16 Cracovia Krakow 25 4 8 13 17 34 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation