Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 GKS Belchatow 0 Legia Warsaw 2 Slask Wroclaw 2 Korona Kielce 0 Saturday, August 25 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Wisla Krakow 1 Polonia Warsaw 1 Lech Poznan 2 Widzew Lodz 2 Ruch Chorzow 0 Friday, August 24 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Zaglebie Lubin 2 GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 3 Widzew Lodz 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Gornik Zabrze 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 4 Wisla Krakow 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 7 Pogon Szczecin 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 8 Polonia Warsaw 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 9 Slask Wroclaw 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 11 GKS Piast Gliwice 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 12 Lechia Gdansk 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 13 Zaglebie Lubin 2 1 0 1 2 5 0 14 GKS Belchatow 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 ------------------------- 15 Korona Kielce 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 15 Ruch Chorzow 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 27 Pogon Szczecin v Lechia Gdansk (1630)