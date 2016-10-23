Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Zaglebie Lubin 2 Lechia Gdansk 3 Piast Gliwice 2 Saturday, October 22 Legia Warsaw 2 Lech Poznan 1 Slask Wroclaw 2 Cracovia Krakow 2 Wisla Plock 1 Gornik Leczna 2 Friday, October 21 Arka Gdynia 0 Pogon Szczecin 3 Wisla Krakow 2 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lechia Gdansk 13 9 1 3 21 16 28 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 13 7 3 3 22 9 24 3 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 13 7 3 3 14 15 24 4 Zaglebie Lubin 13 6 5 2 20 11 23 5 Arka Gdynia 13 5 3 5 15 14 18 6 Cracovia Krakow 13 4 5 4 22 14 17 7 Pogon Szczecin 13 4 5 4 19 15 17 8 Legia Warsaw 13 4 4 5 17 16 16 ------------------------- 9 Lech Poznan 13 4 4 5 13 16 16 10 Wisla Plock 13 4 3 6 16 17 15 11 Slask Wroclaw 13 3 6 4 14 15 15 12 Gornik Leczna 13 3 5 5 15 15 14 13 Piast Gliwice 13 3 5 5 14 21 14 14 Wisla Krakow 13 4 2 7 14 22 14 15 Korona Kielce 12 4 2 6 14 25 14 16 Ruch Chorzow 12 3 2 7 13 22 11 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Ruch Chorzow v Korona Kielce (1600)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)