April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Gornik Zabrze 2 Ruch Chorzow 0
Zaglebie Lubin 4 Slask Wroclaw 0
Saturday, April 27
GKS Piast Gliwice 0 Legia Warsaw 0
Lechia Gdansk 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2
Polonia Warsaw 0 GKS Belchatow 1
Friday, April 26
Pogon Szczecin 2 Korona Kielce 1
Wisla Krakow 1 Widzew Lodz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 24 16 5 3 48 21 53
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 23 15 3 5 37 18 48
3 Gornik Zabrze 24 10 7 7 31 22 37
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 24 10 7 7 34 33 37
-------------------------
5 GKS Piast Gliwice 24 10 5 9 30 32 35
6 Polonia Warsaw 24 9 6 9 36 28 33
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 7 12 4 29 29 33
8 Zaglebie Lubin 24 10 5 9 33 28 32
9 Wisla Krakow 24 8 7 9 23 29 31
10 Lechia Gdansk 24 8 6 10 32 34 30
11 Korona Kielce 24 8 6 10 25 30 30
12 Widzew Lodz 24 7 7 10 24 32 28
13 Ruch Chorzow 24 8 4 12 27 37 28
14 Pogon Szczecin 24 7 5 12 21 32 26
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 24 5 7 12 30 36 22
16 GKS Belchatow 24 3 8 13 13 32 17
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 29
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Lech Poznan (1630)