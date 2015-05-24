May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Piast Gliwice 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Friday, May 22
Cracovia Krakow 1 Korona Kielce 1
Zawisza Bydgoszcz 1 Gornik Leczna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Piast Gliwice 34 13 7 14 49 51 27
2 Cracovia Krakow 34 12 9 13 43 44 27
3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 34 11 10 13 45 54 24
4 Gornik Leczna 34 10 11 13 38 44 24
5 Ruch Chorzow 33 10 10 13 38 39 24
6 Korona Kielce 34 10 10 14 37 51 21
-------------------------
7 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 34 9 7 18 39 59 20
8 GKS Belchatow 33 8 8 17 28 51 17
7-8: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Ruch Chorzow v GKS Belchatow (1600)