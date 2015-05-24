May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Lechia Gdansk 1 Lech Poznan 2
Saturday, May 23
Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Wisla Krakow 1
Pogon Szczecin 0 Legia Warsaw 1
Slask Wroclaw 1 Gornik Zabrze 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 34 17 12 5 60 32 36
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 34 19 6 9 61 33 35
3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 34 16 8 10 49 39 32
-------------------------
4 Lechia Gdansk 34 13 9 12 43 42 28
-------------------------
5 Wisla Krakow 34 12 12 10 56 46 27
6 Slask Wroclaw 34 12 13 9 46 42 26
7 Gornik Zabrze 34 12 11 11 47 49 26
8 Pogon Szczecin 34 11 9 14 43 46 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup