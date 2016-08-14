Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Piast Gliwice 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Wisla Krakow 1 Ruch Chorzow 2 Saturday, August 13 Arka Gdynia 2 Slask Wroclaw 0 Gornik Leczna 1 Legia Warsaw 0 Pogon Szczecin 5 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Friday, August 12 Lech Poznan 2 Cracovia Krakow 1 Lechia Gdansk 3 Korona Kielce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zaglebie Lubin 5 3 2 0 9 1 11 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 3 Lechia Gdansk 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 4 Arka Gdynia 5 3 0 2 9 6 9 5 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 5 3 0 2 7 10 9 6 Cracovia Krakow 5 2 1 2 10 7 7 7 Ruch Chorzow 5 2 1 2 7 11 7 8 Legia Warsaw 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 ------------------------- 9 Slask Wroclaw 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 10 Piast Gliwice 5 1 3 1 4 7 6 11 Pogon Szczecin 5 1 2 2 8 6 5 12 Korona Kielce 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 13 Wisla Plock 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 14 Gornik Leczna 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 15 Lech Poznan 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 16 Wisla Krakow 5 1 0 4 5 11 3 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 Wisla Plock v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1600)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S