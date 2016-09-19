Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 19 Arka Gdynia 1 Cracovia Krakow 0 Sunday, September 18 Lechia Gdansk 2 Lech Poznan 1 Legia Warsaw 2 Zaglebie Lubin 3 Saturday, September 17 Gornik Leczna 4 Korona Kielce 0 Wisla Krakow 1 Piast Gliwice 0 Wisla Plock 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Friday, September 16 Ruch Chorzow 0 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 1 Slask Wroclaw 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 9 6 1 2 19 6 19 2 Lechia Gdansk 9 6 1 2 14 9 19 3 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 9 6 1 2 12 12 19 4 Zaglebie Lubin 9 4 4 1 14 6 16 5 Arka Gdynia 9 5 1 3 14 9 16 6 Wisla Plock 9 4 2 3 13 11 14 7 Korona Kielce 9 4 2 3 12 15 14 8 Lech Poznan 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 ------------------------- 9 Ruch Chorzow 9 3 2 4 10 16 11 10 Slask Wroclaw 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 11 Cracovia Krakow 9 2 3 4 12 11 9 12 Pogon Szczecin 9 2 3 4 12 12 9 13 Gornik Leczna 9 2 3 4 11 11 9 14 Legia Warsaw 9 2 3 4 10 12 9 15 Piast Gliwice 9 1 4 4 7 15 7 16 Wisla Krakow 9 2 0 7 8 19 6 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)