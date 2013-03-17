Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Slask Wroclaw 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Wisla Krakow 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Saturday, March 16 Korona Kielce 2 Ruch Chorzow 1 Lech Poznan 0 GKS Belchatow 0 Widzew Lodz 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Friday, March 15 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Polonia Warsaw 0 Legia Warsaw 3 Gornik Zabrze 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 19 12 4 3 39 18 40 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 19 11 3 5 25 15 36 3 Polonia Warsaw 19 9 5 5 30 18 32 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 19 9 5 5 29 24 32 ------------------------- 5 Gornik Zabrze 19 8 7 4 25 17 31 6 Lechia Gdansk 18 8 4 6 26 22 28 7 Zaglebie Lubin 19 8 5 6 24 19 26 8 GKS Piast Gliwice 18 8 2 8 24 26 26 9 Wisla Krakow 19 7 5 7 18 23 26 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 19 5 10 4 22 24 25 11 Korona Kielce 19 6 5 8 20 25 23 12 Widzew Lodz 19 6 5 8 18 24 23 13 Pogon Szczecin 19 6 4 9 17 24 22 14 Ruch Chorzow 19 5 4 10 18 29 19 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 19 2 5 12 22 32 11 16 GKS Belchatow 19 1 7 11 10 27 10 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 18 GKS Piast Gliwice v Lechia Gdansk (1730)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint