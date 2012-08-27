Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 27
Pogon Szczecin 0 Lechia Gdansk 2
Sunday, August 26
GKS Belchatow 0 Legia Warsaw 2
Slask Wroclaw 2 Korona Kielce 0
Saturday, August 25
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Wisla Krakow 1
Polonia Warsaw 1 Lech Poznan 2
Widzew Lodz 2 Ruch Chorzow 0
Friday, August 24
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Gornik Zabrze 1
Zaglebie Lubin 2 GKS Piast Gliwice 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
3 Widzew Lodz 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Wisla Krakow 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
7 Pogon Szczecin 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
8 Polonia Warsaw 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Slask Wroclaw 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Lechia Gdansk 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
12 GKS Piast Gliwice 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
13 Zaglebie Lubin 2 1 0 1 2 5 0
14 GKS Belchatow 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
-------------------------
15 Korona Kielce 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
15 Ruch Chorzow 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation