Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, May 9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 33 12 9 12 52 48 26 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 32 8 13 11 30 40 22 3 Slask Wroclaw 32 8 14 10 39 40 21 4 Korona Kielce 32 9 12 11 38 43 21 5 Cracovia Krakow 32 11 6 15 37 46 20 6 Piast Gliwice 32 8 11 13 32 51 18 ------------------------- 7 Zaglebie Lubin 33 7 9 17 31 42 16 8 Widzew Lodz 32 6 8 18 30 53 15 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Cracovia Krakow v Piast Gliwice (1330) Sunday, May 11 Korona Kielce v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1330) Monday, May 12 Slask Wroclaw v Widzew Lodz (1600)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)