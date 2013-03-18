March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 18
GKS Piast Gliwice 2 Lechia Gdansk 0
Sunday, March 17
Slask Wroclaw 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Wisla Krakow 2 Pogon Szczecin 0
Saturday, March 16
Korona Kielce 2 Ruch Chorzow 1
Lech Poznan 0 GKS Belchatow 0
Widzew Lodz 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Friday, March 15
Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Polonia Warsaw 0
Legia Warsaw 3 Gornik Zabrze 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 19 12 4 3 39 18 40
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 19 11 3 5 25 15 36
3 Polonia Warsaw 19 9 5 5 30 18 32
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 19 9 5 5 29 24 32
-------------------------
5 Gornik Zabrze 19 8 7 4 25 17 31
6 GKS Piast Gliwice 19 9 2 8 26 26 29
7 Lechia Gdansk 19 8 4 7 26 24 28
8 Zaglebie Lubin 19 8 5 6 24 19 26
9 Wisla Krakow 19 7 5 7 18 23 26
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 19 5 10 4 22 24 25
11 Korona Kielce 19 6 5 8 20 25 23
12 Widzew Lodz 19 6 5 8 18 24 23
13 Pogon Szczecin 19 6 4 9 17 24 22
14 Ruch Chorzow 19 5 4 10 18 29 19
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 19 2 5 12 22 32 11
16 GKS Belchatow 19 1 7 11 10 27 10
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation