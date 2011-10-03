LONDON Oct 3 The injury-curse blighting
Arsenal's season struck again on Monday when goalkeeper Wojciech
Szczesny pulled out of the Poland squad for two upcoming
friendlies against South Korea and Belarus with a bad back.
Szczesny, 21, who has played six time for Poland, was due to
meet up with his international team mates this week but the
official Polish FA website (www.pzpn.pl) said in a statement
that coach Franciszek Smuda had called up Genk goalkeeper
Grzegorz Sandomierski as his replacement.
Szczesny, 21, was in the Arsenal team beaten 2-1 by
arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on
Sunday, coming in for some criticism for conceding Tottenham's
73rd minute winner when he allowed Kyle Walker's long-range shot
to elude his grasp.
Szczesny will now join his Arsenal team mates Laurent
Koscielny, Thomas Vermaelen, Johan Djourou, Abou Diaby and Jack
Wilshere on the sidelines as well as Bacary Sagna who suffered a
broken leg against Spurs on Sunday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be hoping that all but
Wilshere and Sagna, who face five and three months out
respectively, will be back for Arsenal's next League match at
home to Sunderland in two weeks' time.
Poland, who co-host Euro 2012 with Ukraine next summer, have
qualified automatically for the finals and are travelling to
South Korea for a friendly on Friday before an away match in
Belarus on Oct. 11.
Attacking midfielder Ludovic Obraniak of Lille is also out
of the squad with an injury and has been replaced by Janusz Gol
of Legia Warsaw.
