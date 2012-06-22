By Karolos Grohmann
GDANSK, June 22 Former Germany coach Berti Vogts
has no immediate plans to leave his post as Azerbaijan coach
despite speculation he could succeed Franciszek Smuda who
stepped down as Poland manager after their early Euro 2012 exit.
"I still have a two-year contract and at the moment I plan
to fulfill it," Vogts told reporters in Baku, Azerbaijan on
Friday when asked about Polish media reports.
"But in football anything can happen," he said.
Polish radio station RMF reported on Thursday that Polish FA
chief Grzegorz Lato had confirmed the choice would be between
Vogts or Polish coach Waldemar Fornalik, who is in charge of
local side Ruch Chorzow, at a meeting on June 27.
Poland finished last in Group A with two points after draws
with Greece and Russia before losing their decisive final match
against the Czech Republic.
The 65-year-old Vogts won the 1974 World Cup with West
Germany as a player before guiding Germany to the 1996 European
Championship crown, their last major title victory.
He has also coached Kuwait, Scotland and Nigeria.
