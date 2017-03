LISBON, June 28 Portuguese champions Porto have signed Mexican international Hector Herrera from Pachuca for eight million euros ($10.40 million), the club said on Friday.

Herrera, a 23-year-old central midfielder, has agreed a four-year deal which includes a 40 million euros buyout clause.

He will strengthen Porto's midfield after Joao Moutinho and James Rodriguez were sold to Monaco for 70 million euros.

"I consider myself a dynamic and dedicated player, who is always moving and looking for the ball," Herrera told Porto's website (www.fcporto.pt).

"I like to show up in attacking areas and also know how to create goals". ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, Editing by Tom Bartlett)