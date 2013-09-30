LISBON, Sept 30 Atletico Madrid's defensive solidity and fast counters make them 'an Italian side' playing in Spain's La Liga, Porto coach Paulo Fonseca said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group G clash at the Dragao Stadium.

"We face a team which will pose a level of difficulty that we have not yet faced in our domestic league. Atletico are an Italian team playing in the Spanish championship," Fonseca told journalists on Monday.

He said beating in-form Atletico will be Porto's toughest challenge this season because of the steely ways in which Argentine coach Diego Simeone - a former Lazio and Inter Milan player - has shaped the club.

Simeone's Atletico stunned city rivals Real Madrid at the weekend, winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu, to stay level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

"Atletico make use of very compact defensive lines and are fast in the counter. The scenario I predict is that there will be very little space," Fonseca said.

The 40-year-old Portuguese coach has thrived since taking over at the helm of the reigning champions over in June.

They are two points clear of Sporting in the league and made their vast Champions League experience count in beating debutants Austria Wien 1-0 in Vienna in the first round.

Atletico will be without striker Diego Costa, who scored the winner against Real, but the Portuguese coach warned that Atletico remain dangerous nonetheless.

"We will have to be patient and balanced to beat this very strong Atletico," he said. "We can't give the ball away easily. If Atletico are able to apply their counter that will wear us out, that's something we don't want." (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga Editing Tony Goodson)