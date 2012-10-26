LISBON Oct 26 Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) will pay transport costs for amateur clubs in a bid to help them out of the financial crisis, officials said on Friday.

Under a 2.6-million-euro ($3.37-million) plan to help struggling soccer clubs, the FPF said it would also improve pitches and cut the amount clubs must pay referees from 500 euros per match to 200.

Portuguese sports clubs have struggled as the country implements vast austerity measures, as part of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, which have drastically cut their funding.

"Over the last year the crisis has been felt more intensely and some (amateur) clubs have ended their activity," FPF President Fernando Gomes told Portuguese daily Jornal de Negocios.

"This will support amateur clubs immediately and it is imperative to do so to maintain football activity."

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)