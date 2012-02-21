Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
LISBON Feb 21 Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said the pressure was still on rivals Porto despite his side's first league defeat of the season on Monday.
The Lisbon side went down 1-0 to a well-organised Guimaraes outfit meaning second-placed Porto closed to within two points at the top.
That followed a 3-2 defeat by Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie last week, but Jesus is not about to panic despite a clash with Porto fast approaching.
"We are still two points ahead in the league and it is our adversaries who should be concerned, not us. They are the ones who have no margin for error," Jesus said in an interview after the Guimares defeat. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Martyn Herman)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)