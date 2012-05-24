LISBON May 24 Benfica have agreed to sign Dutch winger Ola John from Twente Enschede on a five-year contract, the Portuguese club said on Thursday.

Benfica did not disclose how much they paid for the 20-year-old winger but said the player's buyout clause was agreed at 45 million euros ($56.63 million).

Liberian-born John stood out in a Champions League qualifying match between Benfica and Twente last year. Although Benfica advanced, John set up two goals and impressed with his speed and technique.

Benfica boast several crafty attacking midfielders including Argentine Nicolas Gaitan, Brazilian Bruno Cesar and Spaniard Nolito.

($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)