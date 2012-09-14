LISBON, Sept 14 Benfica captain Luisao has been suspended for two months for physical aggression against a referee in a pre-season friendly in Germany, the Portugal Football Federation (FPF) said on Friday.

Centre back Luisao pushed over referee Christian Fisher during a friendly in Germany against Fortuna Duesseldorf in August.

The referee fell backwards to the ground, apparently losing his senses for a few minutes. After getting back up, he suspended the match and left the pitch. He later pressed charges against the Brazil international.

"The FPF applied a two-month suspension and a 2,550-euro ($3,300) fine to Anderson Luis da Silva (Luisao)," the FPF said in a statement on its website (www.fpf.pt).

The FPF said it would inform FIFA of its decision, making it likely that Luisao's suspension could be applied in the Champions League as well as Portuguese competition.

If that happened, the 31-year-old Luisao would miss Benfica's first four games of the Champions League group phase. The team are drawn with Barcelona, Celtic and Spartak Moscow.

