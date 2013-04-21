LISBON, April 21 Eduardo Salvio and Lima made the most of rare chances as league leaders Benfica stayed four points clear of Porto at the top of the table with a clinical 2-0 win at home to Lisbon rivals Sporting on Sunday.

Sporting surprised the hosts by making a good start despite fielding a very young team, but could not convert any of the chances they created.

Benfica, however, were ruthless and broke the deadlock with one of their first attacks.

Argentine Salvio, unmarked in the box, scored with a clean left-footed strike after 36 minutes to send the Luz stadium's 63,000-capacity crowd into raptures.

They added a second following some great link-up play after 76 minutes.

Lima fired home a volley following a Salvio assist after some neat dribbling by Nicolas Gaitan.

Benfica, undefeated in the league, are chasing a league, Portuguese cup and Europa League treble.

They play Fenerbahce in the first leg of a Europa League semi-final in Istanbul on Thursday.

The defeat dented Sporting's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season. They are eighth in the league with four games remaining. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Toby Davis)