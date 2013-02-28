UPDATE 1-Soccer-United earn draw at Rostov, Lyon beat Roma 4-2
* First-half Mkhitaryan strike gives United 1-1 draw in Russia
LISBON Feb 28 Benfica have reached a deal with the English Premier League for exclusive screening rights in Portugal of the competition over the next three seasons, the Lisbon club said on Thursday.
Benfica, who have the largest fan base in Portugal, said in a statement that matches will be screened by the club's tv channel, Benfica TV, but gave no details on how much it was paying for the deal.
"This is something that fills me with pride," Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira said in the statement, to announce the move that celebrated Benfica's 109th anniversary on Thursday.
The Premier League screening rights in Portugal were previously held by Olivedesportos' PPTV. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 9, first leg Gent (Belgium) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-5 (halftime: 1-4) Celta Vigo (Spain) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Olympique Lyon (France) - AS Roma (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Celta Vigo 2 Daniel Wass 50, Claudio Beauvue 90 FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 56 Halftime: 0-0