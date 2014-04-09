April 9 Portugal coach Paulo Bento's contract has been extended for another two years until 2016, the Portuguese federation (FPF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our criteria for evaluating the performance of the national team coach is not just restricted exclusively to the results, although we can't hide that they are an important part of any coach's objectives," said FPF president Fernando Gomes.

"We are very satisfied in continuing a project which has borne fruit not just for the senior team but for the national teams at other age levels.

Former Sporting coach Bento took over in September 2010 with the team in disarray after an awful start to Euro 2012 qualifying.

He quickly brought order to the side, winning his first five matches, and led them to Euro 2012 where they reached the semi-finals.

He also led them through a somewhat erratic qualifying campaign to this year's World Cup, via a two-leg playoff with Sweden.

He has given a chance to a number of young players even though they have struggled to get games at Portuguese clubs because of the number of foreign imports.

"I'm very proud and honoured to continue serving my country," said Bento.

"I believe I can continue to be useful in developing a project involves more than anything else obtaining results for the senior team but which has a strategic side which I enjoy very much."

Portugal will play Germany, Ghana and the United States in Group G at the Brazil finals. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)