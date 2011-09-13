LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho has been banned from the national side for one year for abandoning the team's training camp without explanation last month, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

The FPF said in a statement that it had applied a regulation that allows a player to be banned for up to 24 months.

"Given the player's sporting past, the FPF has decided to ban Ricardo Carvalho from the national side for one year and make him ineligible for any premiums resulting from a possible qualification for Euro 2012," the FPF added.

Real Madrid central defender Carvalho, 33, left Portugal's training camp for the Euro 2012 qualifier away against Cyprus on Aug.31 without an explanation, but later said he was retiring from international football as he had been disrespected at the camp.

He made his debut for Portugal under Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2003 and went on to earn 75 caps. He played in the 2004 and 2008 European Championships as well as the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

At club level, the reliable defender won several titles for Porto and Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid last summer.

Portugal are top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group H level with Denmark and Norway on 13 points. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Justin Palmer)