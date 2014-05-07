May 7 Portuguese champions Benfica stayed on course for a domestic treble when they beat Rio Ave 2-0 in the League Cup final on Wednesday.

Forward Rodrigo and captain Luisao scored in each half as Benfica, who face Sevilla in next week's Europa League final, won their second trophy of the season.

The Eagles broke the deadlock four minutes before halftime when Ruben Amorim headed the ball down for Rodrigo and the Brazilian-born Spaniard fired home unmarked.

Brazilian defender Luisao, in his 11th season at the club, headed the second from an Enzo Perez free kick with 12 minutes left.

The League Cup, inaugurated in 2007-08, features only first and second division clubs and has been won by Benfica five times out of seven. Many clubs rotate their teams and field younger players in the early stages.

Benfica face Rio Ave again in the Portuguese Cup final on May 18 when they will attempt to complete the treble. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)