March 26 Jackson Martinez headed an early goal to give Porto a 1-0 win over Benfica in the Portuguese Cup on Wednesday and end their rivals' 27-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Portuguese league leaders Benfica's last defeat was against Olympiakos in the Champions League on Nov. 5 and their previous domestic defeat was at Maritimo on the opening day of the season.

Martinez rose above the Benfica defence to head in from a corner in the sixth minute of the semi-final first-leg tie.

The Colombia forward was involved in most of Porto's most dangerous moves and hit the post from close range in the second half.

Porto goalkeeper Fabiano also contributed, making a superb one-handed save from Ruben Amorim with 10 minutes left.

The second leg will be on April 16 and there will be at least two further meetings between the old rivals this season, in the League Cup and on the last day of the league season. The teams could also clash in the Europa League if they progress from the quarter-finals.

