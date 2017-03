LISBON, April 15 Benfica marched into the Portuguese Cup final after a second half goal from Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo handed the league leaders a 3-1 aggregate win over Pacos de Ferreira on Monday.

Benfica had won the semi-final first leg 2-0 away and Monday's 1-1 draw at the Luz stadium meant the 24-times champions will have a chance to add to their record haul after reaching their first final since the 2003-04 season.

Cardozo fired Benfica ahead with a trademark left-footed shot inside the box just after half time. Pacos de Ferreira forward Cicero made the most from a poor Maxi Pereira backpass to level with 10 minutes to go.

The Eagles will face either Vitoria de Guimaraes or Belenenses in the final. Guimaraes take a 2-0 advantage into the second leg of their semi-final. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Pritha Sarkar)